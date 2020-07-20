Kroger, Walmart announce customer face mask requirements

Several more stores, including Kroger and Walmart, are now joining the list of those requiring customers to wear masks.

“As an employer, grocery provider, and community partner, we have a responsibility to help keep our associates, customers, and communities safe,” read a statement from Kroger. “According to the CDC, wearing a facial covering, combined with social distancing and frequent hand washing, has been scientifically proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

Starting Wednesday, Kroger will require all customers in all locations to wear a mask when shopping in stores, joining associates who continue to wear masks.

Customers with medical conditions that make them unable to wear a mask are asked to consider options such as face coverings or face shields, or use pickup or delivery options. The normal pickup fee is waived at this time.

Walmart and Sam’s Club required face coverings for customers beginning Monday.

“While we’re certainly not the first business to require face coverings, we know this is a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others in our facilities,” said a letter by Dacona Smith, chief operating officer, Walmart U.S., and Lance de la Rosa, chief operating officer, Sam’s Club.

Walmart has created the role of health ambassador in its stores. They will be identifiable by their black polo shirts and will work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution, according to the letter.

Also, all stores will have a single entrance.

Costco and Menards were among stores that already required masks. In the last week, several more businesses have announced they will do the same. They include Chief Supermarket, Community Market, Rite Aid, Target, Starbucks, Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Kohl’s.