COVID-19 cases linked to winery event

The Henry County Health Department announced they have identified several cases linked to a “Name That Tune” event at Leisure Time Winery in Napoleon on July 11. The health department is working with the winery regarding the event and related cases.

The Henry County Health Department is requesting those that attended call their local health department.

“We urge anyone who attended the event to watch for symptoms and contact their healthcare provider should they begin to experience any,” said Julie Lauf, director of nursing. “Every guest in attendance longer than 15 minutes should self-quarantine through July 25 and seek a COVID test if you have any symptoms. This includes remaining at home during these days, watching for symptoms, and if possible stay away from others, especially those who are at a higher risk for getting sick from COVID-19.”

Symptoms may appear anywhere from 2-14 days after exposure. Symptoms can include fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, cough, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/07/web1_coronavirus-2.jpg