NSCC ‘Brighter Future’ raises $65K

The Northwest State Community College Foundation continues to work in its quest to raise needed funds for student scholarships. During the month of July, the Foundation put together the “Brighter Future” campaign, which was an initiative of the NSCC Foundation Board.

“When the NSCC Foundation was unable to host our annual Green Carpet event, it was a tremendous initial setback,” said Robbin Wilcox, executive Foundation director. “We plan all year for this big event and we have worked hard to guild a great reputation. This event is the cornerstone for raising the much needed-funds for our students, and helping them on their life journey. The battle cry became ‘Our students need us more than ever.’”

Wilcox said through the generosity of individual and corporate donors, the “Brighter Future” campaign raise $65,000 for the Changing Lives Scholarship. “This year, we gave away over $650,000 to students from our six-county area, all raised locally from great sponsors which include area businesses, NSCC faculty and staff, and the amazing NSCC alumni, Wilcox said.”

Peter Beck, NSCC Foundation chair, added “It is great to work in a community of wonderful supporters who believe in reaching out to others in times of need. COVID-19 may have changed how the Foundation does business, as we had to adapt and change our Scholarship Reception, but it will not change our focus on providing financial support to students so that they can realize their dreams.”

Some sponsors for the “Brighter Future” campaign elected to offer matching contribution opportunities for the community, up to a certain dollar limit. This generated valuable contributions to the Changing Lives Scholarship, and tremendous goodwill.

The Foundation noted Terry Henricks Auto Group, Ed and Carol Nofziger, Swanton Welding and Machining Co., Inc., and SJS Investment Services as some of the philanthropic partners in this campaign.

Complete information on this campaign is available at NorthwestState.edu/give-to-nscc/. The NSCC Foundation was established in 1978 to provide support for the students, people and programs of NSCC.