Taylor found guilty of animal abuse

A former Bryan dog groomer caught abusing pets on video last summer was found guilty Thursday in Fulton County Common Pleas Court of five counts of cruelty to a companion animal.

A jury of eight men and four women deliberated approximately three and a half hours before returning the verdict against 64-year-old Theresa Taylor. She was previously indicted by a grand jury for tormenting, cruelly beating, and acting cruelly against dogs between Aug. 13-29, 2019, at Theresa Taylor’s Grooming, her former business at 811 Stryker St. in Archbold.

Taylor, of County Road 13 in Williams County, had originally been charged Sept. 3 of last year with two counts of cruelty to companion animals, both fifth-degree felonies. The charges followed a written complaint by Fulton County Dog Warden Brian Banister, who alleged that Taylor displayed cruelty toward two dogs she was grooming.

Surveillance tape from Taylor’s business, dated Aug. 29, 2019, which later went viral, showed separate incidents during which she roughly handled two dogs while grooming them. In one incident, Taylor was recorded grabbing a collie by fur on its head and by its snout and repeatedly jerking its head while attempting to brush the dog.

During a second recorded incident, Taylor is seen hitting, pushing, and yanking a smaller dog she is attempting to trim. The video shows her grabbing the dog by its back legs and raising it while working on its underside. The animal appears to be frightened and seems to yelp or bark.

The video shows Taylor later grabbing the smaller dog by its scruff and rear end and carrying it awkwardly out of the room.

Taylor’s case was prosecuted by Fulton County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Paul Kennedy. She was represented by attorney Joseph Urenovitch.

Taylor’s husband, Philip Taylor, was sentenced Oct. 30, 2019 to 12 months in prison for shooting and killing four companion dogs, three of whom belonged to his wife, in their home. That sentence will be served concurrently with a 30-month sentence he received after pleading no contest for having weapons under disability.