Schools getting HVAC, lighting upgrades

Wauseon’s primary school and high school will get upgrades through a $3.1 million lease agreement with a Columbus-based energy company.

At a brief meeting of the Board of Education on Monday, board members authorized Superintendent Troy Armstrong and Treasurer David Fleming to enter into the lease agreement for equipment with Dynamix Energy Services. The company is scheduled to replace the entire heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system at Wauseon Primary School; replace an air chiller in the HVAC system at Wauseon High School; install LED lighting in the high school auditorium; and install a temperature control system overseeing all district school buildings.

The agreement includes refinancing LED lighting from a previous district project, the cost not to exceed $875,000.

A Dynamix representative said during a June 24 school board meeting the upgrades are expected to eventually pay for themselves in cost savings. Fleming has called the agreement a win-win situation.

The company is expected to begin work within the next two weeks.

Monday’s meeting began with the board passing a resolution naming Wauseon Machine and Manufacturing CEO Scott Anair and Human Resources Manager Crystal Escalera to the school district’s Business Honor Roll. The company has financially assisted district projects and programs.

In other business, board members accepted community donations including $395.50 from Foertmeyer Northwest LLC to the school district for flowers for the Food for Kids fundraiser; and $1,000 from Scott Neumann Insurance Agency and State Farm Insurance to the elementary school food pantry.

The board also passed motions to: approve Fleming to enter into legal services with Bricker and Eckler, LLP; adopt Fiscal Year ‘21 permanent appropriations; and approve modifications and supplemental modifications to the Fiscal Year ‘21 Certificate of Estimated Resources.

Approved personnel items included: a two-year limited administrative contract to Jill Shehorn as the school district’s transportation supervisor, effective Aug. 1; a one-year limited certificated contract to Garrett Grime as seventh grade math teacher; Dan Seiler as a substitute bus driver; Mike Colon as volunteer cross country coach and Sam Smith as volunteer football coach.

The board entered into executive session to discuss specialized details of security. No action was taken.

The Wauseon Board of Education on Monday named Wauseon Machine and Manufacturing to the 2020 OSBA Business Honor Roll. Pictured, from left, are Superintendent Troy Armstrong and WMM Human Resources Manager Crystal Escalera and CEO Scott Anair. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/07/web1_Wauseon-Board.jpg The Wauseon Board of Education on Monday named Wauseon Machine and Manufacturing to the 2020 OSBA Business Honor Roll. Pictured, from left, are Superintendent Troy Armstrong and WMM Human Resources Manager Crystal Escalera and CEO Scott Anair.

Local business honored

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

