WAUSEON POLICE REPORT


Wednesday, July 1

8:16 a.m., 223 W. Elm St., abandoned vehicle.

9:57 a.m., 206 E. Leggett St., investigate complaint.

2:52 p.m., 816 N. Ottokee St., sex offense.

3:28 p.m., E. Airport Highway at N. Shoop Avenue, road blocked.

3:50 p.m., 1290 N. Shoop Ave. #10, suspicious activity.

4:50 p.m., 511 Ottokee St., loud noise.

Thursday, July 2

1:11 a.m., W. Leggett Street, investigate complaint.

5:02 a.m., 15207 State Hwy. 2, juveniles.

6:20 a.m., 226 W. Elm St., lost item.

7:17 a.m., 220 Grant St., abandoned vehicle.

9:08 a.m., 208 Madison St., missing person.

9:40 a.m., 221 W. Chestnut St., zone violation.

1:16 p.m., 225 E. Linfoot St., 911 hang-up.

2:40 p.m., 620 E. Airport Hwy., animal call.

2:56 p.m., 510 W. Elm St., larceny.

8 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #204, loud noise.

9:57 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave., fireworks.

Friday, July 3

8:56 a.m., Bike trail, lost item.

10:20 a.m., 15207 State Hwy. 2, disabled vehicle.

11:20 a.m., 123 Commercial St., abandoned vehicle.

12:16 p.m., 104 E. Superior St., debris in roadway.

12:46 p.m., 402 W. Chestnut St., telephone harassment.

1:07 p.m., N. Franklin Street at E. Elm Street, animal call.

1:27 p.m., 840 Spruce St. #16, drugs.

3:15 p.m., 235 Beech St., abandoned vehicle.

3:38 p.m., 869 Burr Road, burglary.

6:53 p.m., Rails to Trails, County Road 13, lost item.

9:28 p.m., 504 W. Leggett St., fireworks.

Saturday, July 4

1 a.m., 504 W. Leggett St., fireworks.

12:11 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.

5:57 p.m., 1207 N. Shoop Ave., AutoZone, disorderly conduct.

7:06 p.m., 314 E. Chestnut St., check on welfare.

7:50 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of suspicious activity.

9:35 p.m., Beech Street at Marshall Street, fireworks.

10:30 p.m., 140 W. Leggett St., domestic violence.

10:55 p.m., 125 N. Brunell St., fireworks.

11:43 p.m., 1000 N. Glenwood Ave., Dorothy B. Biddle Park, fire.

Sunday, July 5

12:03 a.m., 140 W. Leggett St., domestic violence.

1:22 a.m., 386 Joanna Drive, intoxicated subject.

6:55 a.m., 123 W. Superior St., trespassing.

12:12 p.m., 1060 N. Shoop Ave., O’Reilly Auto Parts, check on welfare.

2:58 p.m., 415 Cole St. #18, trespassing.

4:14 p.m., E. Linfoot Street at N. Shoop Avenue, panhandling.

8:48 p.m., 245 N. Fulton St., domestic violence.

9:02 p.m., 117 Beech St., juveniles.

Monday, July 6

4:24 a.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave. #46, suspicious activity.

9:19 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.

4:16 p.m., N. Shoop Avenue at E. Elm Street, check on welfare.

4:18 p.m., 1375 N. Shoop Ave., McDonald’s, larceny.

7:06 p.m., 541 N. Fulton St., domestic violence.

7:31 p.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave. #1, harassment.

8:59 p.m., 129 Marshall St., animal call.

9:53 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of rape.

Tuesday, July 7

6:18 a.m., 131 Beech St. Unit C, 911 hang-up.

10:45 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #507, check on welfare.

11:22 a.m. 700 block Lawrence Avenue, hit-skip accident.

11:37 a.m., 245 Darlene Drive, animal call.

3:23 p.m., 837 Wood St., suspicious vehicle.

4:59 p.m., 621 E. Oak St., accident with property damage.

5:22 p.m., 1085 Barney Oldfield Drive, trespassing.

6:24 p.m., W. Leggett Street at Lawrence Avenue, disorderly conduct.

7:14 p.m., 720 Fairway Court, juveniles.

7:31 p.m., 508 Third St., animal call.

9:06 p.m., 517 Third St., unruly juvenile.

Wednesday, July 8

12:14 a.m., 650 Lawrence Ave. #103, suspicious activity.