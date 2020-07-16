WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, July 1
8:16 a.m., 223 W. Elm St., abandoned vehicle.
9:57 a.m., 206 E. Leggett St., investigate complaint.
2:52 p.m., 816 N. Ottokee St., sex offense.
3:28 p.m., E. Airport Highway at N. Shoop Avenue, road blocked.
3:50 p.m., 1290 N. Shoop Ave. #10, suspicious activity.
4:50 p.m., 511 Ottokee St., loud noise.
Thursday, July 2
1:11 a.m., W. Leggett Street, investigate complaint.
5:02 a.m., 15207 State Hwy. 2, juveniles.
6:20 a.m., 226 W. Elm St., lost item.
7:17 a.m., 220 Grant St., abandoned vehicle.
9:08 a.m., 208 Madison St., missing person.
9:40 a.m., 221 W. Chestnut St., zone violation.
1:16 p.m., 225 E. Linfoot St., 911 hang-up.
2:40 p.m., 620 E. Airport Hwy., animal call.
2:56 p.m., 510 W. Elm St., larceny.
8 p.m., 840 W. Elm St. #204, loud noise.
9:57 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave., fireworks.
Friday, July 3
8:56 a.m., Bike trail, lost item.
10:20 a.m., 15207 State Hwy. 2, disabled vehicle.
11:20 a.m., 123 Commercial St., abandoned vehicle.
12:16 p.m., 104 E. Superior St., debris in roadway.
12:46 p.m., 402 W. Chestnut St., telephone harassment.
1:07 p.m., N. Franklin Street at E. Elm Street, animal call.
1:27 p.m., 840 Spruce St. #16, drugs.
3:15 p.m., 235 Beech St., abandoned vehicle.
3:38 p.m., 869 Burr Road, burglary.
6:53 p.m., Rails to Trails, County Road 13, lost item.
9:28 p.m., 504 W. Leggett St., fireworks.
Saturday, July 4
1 a.m., 504 W. Leggett St., fireworks.
12:11 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.
5:57 p.m., 1207 N. Shoop Ave., AutoZone, disorderly conduct.
7:06 p.m., 314 E. Chestnut St., check on welfare.
7:50 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of suspicious activity.
9:35 p.m., Beech Street at Marshall Street, fireworks.
10:30 p.m., 140 W. Leggett St., domestic violence.
10:55 p.m., 125 N. Brunell St., fireworks.
11:43 p.m., 1000 N. Glenwood Ave., Dorothy B. Biddle Park, fire.
Sunday, July 5
12:03 a.m., 140 W. Leggett St., domestic violence.
1:22 a.m., 386 Joanna Drive, intoxicated subject.
6:55 a.m., 123 W. Superior St., trespassing.
12:12 p.m., 1060 N. Shoop Ave., O’Reilly Auto Parts, check on welfare.
2:58 p.m., 415 Cole St. #18, trespassing.
4:14 p.m., E. Linfoot Street at N. Shoop Avenue, panhandling.
8:48 p.m., 245 N. Fulton St., domestic violence.
9:02 p.m., 117 Beech St., juveniles.
Monday, July 6
4:24 a.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave. #46, suspicious activity.
9:19 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.
4:16 p.m., N. Shoop Avenue at E. Elm Street, check on welfare.
4:18 p.m., 1375 N. Shoop Ave., McDonald’s, larceny.
7:06 p.m., 541 N. Fulton St., domestic violence.
7:31 p.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave. #1, harassment.
8:59 p.m., 129 Marshall St., animal call.
9:53 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of rape.
Tuesday, July 7
6:18 a.m., 131 Beech St. Unit C, 911 hang-up.
10:45 a.m., 840 W. Elm St. #507, check on welfare.
11:22 a.m. 700 block Lawrence Avenue, hit-skip accident.
11:37 a.m., 245 Darlene Drive, animal call.
3:23 p.m., 837 Wood St., suspicious vehicle.
4:59 p.m., 621 E. Oak St., accident with property damage.
5:22 p.m., 1085 Barney Oldfield Drive, trespassing.
6:24 p.m., W. Leggett Street at Lawrence Avenue, disorderly conduct.
7:14 p.m., 720 Fairway Court, juveniles.
7:31 p.m., 508 Third St., animal call.
9:06 p.m., 517 Third St., unruly juvenile.
Wednesday, July 8
12:14 a.m., 650 Lawrence Ave. #103, suspicious activity.