Aerospace engineer talks live with Imagination Station audience

TOLEDO — On Friday at 10 a.m. Imagination Station will host a live conversation with Ashlie Flegel, a University of Toledo graduate and an aerospace engineer at the NASA Glenn Research Center.

She’ll join Chief Scientist Carl Nelson on Facebook and give viewers an insight into her job, answer questions and inspire young engineers to work hard and follow their passions.

For the last 11 years, Flegel has held a number of positions that explore machines that transfer energy, from a mechanical test engineer to an aerospace research engineer. Most recently, she’s taken on the role of advanced aircraft engine icing technical lead at the NASA Glenn Research Center. Her team works to advance our understanding of aircraft engine and air frame icing which will improve detection and prevention of icing on an aircraft.

The event will be at www.facebook.com/imaginationstationtoledo.