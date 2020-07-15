FCHD provides list of testing sites

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• The Fulton County Health Department announced area sites offering COVID-19 testing to the public. They advised area residents to call ahead before visiting a site.

Locations include:

Archbold: FirstCare Walk-In Clinic, 419-445-2015.

Bryan: Bryan Health Partners of Western Ohio, 567-239-4562.

Bryan: FirstCare Walk-In Clinic, 419-636-4517.

Defiance: Defiance Health Partners of Western Ohio, 419-785-3827.

Defiance: Rite Aid, 419-782-0155. Visit www.riteaid.com for pre-screening and to set up an appointment.

Holland: Rite Aid on Airport Highway, 419-866-8943. Visit www.riteaid.com for pre-screening and to set up an appointment.

Napoleon: Henry County Hospital, 419-592-4015.

Napoleon: Napoleon Community Health Services, 419-599-9033.

Toledo: Walmart on Central Avenue, 866-8378. Pre-screening and appointments at www.myquestcovidtest.com.

Toledo: CVS Pharmacy on Byrne Road, 419-389-9112. Visit www.cvs.com for pre-screening and appointments.

Toledo: Health Partners of Western Ohio on Collingwood Boulevard, 567-318-3900.

Toledo: Nexus Healthcare Center on Jefferson Avenue, 419-214-5700.

Toledo: Navarre Park Family Care Center on Varland Avenue, 419-214-5700.

Also, antibody testing is available at Labcorp, 1565 S. Byrne Road in Toledo. An order is required. Call 419-381-1300 for more information.

• Fulton County had 71 total cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the Fulton County Health Department. That is an increase of nine in a week. There were 70 confirmed cases and one probable case.

There are 58 individuals no longer required to either quarantine or isolate.

The age range of cases in Fulton County is 0-80-plus years old. Among the cases are 36 females and 35 males.

There have been 11 county patients hospitalized total. There have been no fatalities reported.

Lucas County had 3,110 cases and 306 deaths as of Tuesday. Defiance County had 56 cases and three deaths, Williams 77 cases and two deaths, and Henry 38 cases.

There were 67,995 COVID-19 cases overall in Ohio, with 64,013 confirmed and 3,982 probable cases using the expanded CDC definition. Statewide, there had been 8,383 hospitalizations and 2,223 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

The age range of cases in Ohio is less than one year to 109 years old.

There are 2,813 confirmed deaths statewide, with 256 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• Individuals traveling from Ohio to New York will now have to quarantine for 14 days.

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo on Tuesday announced that four additional states meet the metrics to qualify for the travel advisory requiring individuals who have traveled to New York from those states, all of which have significant community spread, to quarantine for 14 days. The other three states added are Minnesota, New Mexico, and Wisconsin.

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

There are now 22 states on the lisst.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/07/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-5.jpg