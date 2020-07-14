Variance approved for downtown Swanton project

The Swanton Planning Commission on June 7 approved a variance for a project that will replace a Main Street building demolished in 2019.

The building at 91 and 93 N. Main St., just north of the railroad tracks, was razed in November because it was falling down onto the Epiphany Community Services building next door. The new project will be an addition of office space and storage space to Epiphany Community Services.

The variance approved by the Planning Commission will allow the front of the addition to align in the front with the other buildings on the block.

Deacon Dzierzawski, of Epiphany Community Services, said that approval of the variance will allow blueprints to be drawn up for the project. “We’re under contract to have the rest of the plans completed,” he added.

A preliminary site plan has been submitted to the village. A final site plan still needs to be approved by the Planning Commission.

The demolished building had several uses over the years including a restaurant, beauty salon, and Knights of Pythias location.

Also at the meeting, the commission voted down a variance to change an Airport Highway property’s zoning from commercial to residential. The commission voted 3-2 against the variance for the property at 13950 Airport Hwy., which is currently used for a residence.

The issue will now go on Swanton Village Council’s July 20 agenda, according to Village Administrator Rosanna Hoelzle.

A fence variance was granted for the property, and also for property at 201 Walnut St., during the meeting.

A variance for the project to replace a demolished Main Street building, above, was approved last week by the Swanton Planning Commission. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/07/web1_Main-Street-Demo-3.jpg A variance for the project to replace a demolished Main Street building, above, was approved last week by the Swanton Planning Commission. File photo

By Drew Stambaugh

