Wauseon man guilty of violence

A Wauseon man was found guilty of domestic violence July 10 by a jury in Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Six men and six women deliberated approximately 90 minutes before returning the verdict. The case was prosecuted by Fulton County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Paul Kennedy. Deanda was represented by attorney Sarah Anjum.

Aaron Deanda, 32, had been previously been indicted by a grand jury for knowingly causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member.

The charge was the result of an investigation conducted by the Wauseon Police Department.