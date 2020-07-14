Wauseon library now has full services, seating

The Wauseon Public Library is now open with full services and seating.

They are still following safety and health guidelines. As a result of this, they are open regular hours but will lock the doors a half hour before closing to clean and sanitize all surfaces and equipment.

On Monday, Tuesday and Thursday the library will close at 7:30 p.m. On Wednesday and Friday it will close at 4:30 p.m. and Saturday it will close at 1:30 p.m.

Library officials ask that patrons continue to practice social distancing and be considerate of others.

The summer reading program has also begun at the library. Those interested in participating can pick up materials at the library.

The theme this summer is Imagine Your Story.