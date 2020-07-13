Slow increase of Fulton Co. cases continues

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Fulton County has had 67 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, according to the Fulton County Health Department. That is an increase of six in the last week. There were 66 confirmed cases and one probable case.

The age range of cases in Fulton County is 0-80-plus years old. Among the cases are 33 males and 34 females.

Of the total, there are 58 individuals no longer required to either quarantine or isolate.

There have now been 11 county residents hospitalized, an increase of two since last Sunday.

Lucas County had 2,914 cases and 288 deaths, 250 of which were confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Lucas County Health Department. The latest information from the county shows 1-39 total cases in the Swanton zip code. Whitehouse, Monclova, and Waterville are also in the 1-39 range.

Holland has had between 118-156 total cases, while Maumee has 196-234.

Wood County had 494 cases and 51 deaths, Defiance County had 54 cases and three deaths, Williams 76 and two deaths, and Henry 35 cases.

There were 65,592 COVID-19 cases overall in Ohio, with 61,669 confirmed and 3,923 probable cases using the expanded CDC definition. Statewide, there had been 8,842 hospitalizations and 2,185 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 2,801 confirmed deaths statewide, with 257 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• The antique motorcycle swap meet and races planned for Thursday-Sunday at the Fulton County Fairgrounds have been canceled.

• Governor Mike DeWine on Thursday announced planned CARES Act funding for schools.

To help K-12 schools and institutions of higher education address increasing costs associated with the COVID-19 safety measures, DeWine and leaders of the Ohio General Assembly are requesting that the Ohio Controlling Board approve an initial request to allocate $200 million for higher education and $100 million for K-12 schools from the Coronavirus Relief Fund.

“This funding comes from federal CARES Act dollars to help schools meet their unique individual needs,” said DeWine. “We intend for this funding to be very flexible to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

The funding would be available to all public and private schools and for all two- and four-year colleges and universities, both public and private, including adult career tech providers.

The funding request is in addition to the more than $440 million in direct federal CARES Act funding that Ohio K-12 schools are receiving and the more than $190 million in direct federal funding provided to Ohio’s colleges and universities.

• The Ohio Department of Higher Education, in consultation with Ohio colleges, universities, the Ohio Department of Health, and health experts across the state have developed guidance to help campuses safely reopen.

The Responsible RestartOhio guidance for Institutions of Higher Education includes minimum operating standards for all campuses, as well as best practices to further enhance those standards.

“By implementing these minimum requirements and implementing best practices, our higher education communities can continue to educate students and prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said DeWine.

Because each campus must develop policies and procedures related to COVID-19 testing, a new Guidance for COVID-19 Testing at Institutions of Higher Education was also released to help institutions tailor their testing plan to their community and develop policies related to the isolation of symptomatic students, faculty, and staff members.

• Lt. Governor Jon Husted encouraged Ohioans who have been fully recovered from COVID-19 for at least two weeks to consider donating plasma.

“Convalescent plasma, which is plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients, is rich in antibodies that could possibly attack the virus that causes COVID-19,” said Husted. “Although the treatment of COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma remains in the investigation stage, it shows promise to lessen the severity or shorten the length of COVID-19 and is something that could potentially save lives in our continual fight against the coronavirus.”

For more information or to sign up to donate, visit redcrossblood.org/plasma4covid or contact a local blood donor or plasma collection center.

• The July 19 German Lutheran Heritage summer meeting has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

