Archbold club wraps up Rotary year

The Archbold Rotary Club made more than $25,000 worth of donations to a variety of school and community projects during the recently completed 2019-20 Rotary year.
Royal Short, club president during the past year, reported that donations totaled $25,048 with $17,165 of that amount given to school-related projects and college scholarships. Donations to community programs and projects last year totaled $6,883.
Specifically, Arcbhold High School seniors were awarded $7,750 in college scholarships and an Archbold area student at Northwest State Community College received a $500 scholarship.
The club spent $6,995 to purchase a cloud-based, interactive display to recognize inductees in the Archbold Athletic Hall of Fame. Eventually, a year by year roster and record of all the school’s athletic teams will also be incorporated into the display.
Other school-related donation recipients included: Arcbhold After-Prom, $200; middle school book fair, $300; baseball boosters golf outing, $50; the high school service club, $75; Four County Career Center drug-free program, $570; Hugh O’Brien Leadership Program scholarship, $225; and the Junior Achievement program in Archbold Schools, $500.
For the first time in the club’s 65 year history, weekly meetings were canceled for three months due to the coronavirus restrictions. Consequently, the club allocated $1,433 for thank-you meals for Fairlawn Haven employees and the area’s first responders. The club also gave Community Health Professionals $200 to purchase face masks.
Other community donations included: Fulton County Heart Radiothon, $1,000; Fulton County Christmas Cheer, $500; Archbold community meal, $600; Festival of Lights parade, $350; Archbold Chamber of Commerce golf outing, $100; Fairlawn Auxiliary, $200; Sauder Village capital campaign (1920s Main Street project), $2,000; and Sauder Village golf outing, $500.
The club also gave The Rotary Foundation $1,000.
Jodi Herman is president of the Archbold Rotary Club for the 2020-21 Rotary year. Other club officers are Jeff Coressel, treasurer; Kirk Weldy, secretary; and Royal Short, past president. Board members are Caleb Brinegar, club service; Dale Kern, vocational service; Mark Hagans, community service; and Tim Meister, youth service.
Archbold Rotary meets at noon on Wednesdays at The Barn Restaurant.