Archbold club wraps up Rotary year

The Archbold Rotary Club made more than $25,000 worth of donations to a variety of school and community projects during the recently completed 2019-20 Rotary year.

Royal Short, club president during the past year, reported that donations totaled $25,048 with $17,165 of that amount given to school-related projects and college scholarships. Donations to community programs and projects last year totaled $6,883.

Specifically, Arcbhold High School seniors were awarded $7,750 in college scholarships and an Archbold area student at Northwest State Community College received a $500 scholarship.

The club spent $6,995 to purchase a cloud-based, interactive display to recognize inductees in the Archbold Athletic Hall of Fame. Eventually, a year by year roster and record of all the school’s athletic teams will also be incorporated into the display.

Other school-related donation recipients included: Arcbhold After-Prom, $200; middle school book fair, $300; baseball boosters golf outing, $50; the high school service club, $75; Four County Career Center drug-free program, $570; Hugh O’Brien Leadership Program scholarship, $225; and the Junior Achievement program in Archbold Schools, $500.

For the first time in the club’s 65 year history, weekly meetings were canceled for three months due to the coronavirus restrictions. Consequently, the club allocated $1,433 for thank-you meals for Fairlawn Haven employees and the area’s first responders. The club also gave Community Health Professionals $200 to purchase face masks.

Other community donations included: Fulton County Heart Radiothon, $1,000; Fulton County Christmas Cheer, $500; Archbold community meal, $600; Festival of Lights parade, $350; Archbold Chamber of Commerce golf outing, $100; Fairlawn Auxiliary, $200; Sauder Village capital campaign (1920s Main Street project), $2,000; and Sauder Village golf outing, $500.

The club also gave The Rotary Foundation $1,000.

Jodi Herman is president of the Archbold Rotary Club for the 2020-21 Rotary year. Other club officers are Jeff Coressel, treasurer; Kirk Weldy, secretary; and Royal Short, past president. Board members are Caleb Brinegar, club service; Dale Kern, vocational service; Mark Hagans, community service; and Tim Meister, youth service.

Archbold Rotary meets at noon on Wednesdays at The Barn Restaurant.

Jodi Herman became president of the Archbold Rotary Club on July 1, the start of the new Rotary year, replacing past president Royal Short. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/07/web1_changing-of-the-guard-Royal-and-Jodi.jpg Jodi Herman became president of the Archbold Rotary Club on July 1, the start of the new Rotary year, replacing past president Royal Short. Photo provided