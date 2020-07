The 4th Annual Suicide Awareness Bike Ride will be held this weekend in Fulton County.

The event kicks off Saturday morning at the Wauseon VFW Hall, 1133 N. Ottokee St. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. with kickstands up at 11:30 a.m.

The cost is $20 per rider, and $10 for passengers and non-riders. All ride proceeds benefit NAMI Four County and area veterans.

There will also be a silent auction, raffle, door prizes and food.