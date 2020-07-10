Brown, Portman introduce resolution honoring Annie Glenn

WASHINGTON, DC — Last Wednesday, U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Rob Portman (R-OH) introduced a bipartisan resolution to honor the life, legacy and achievements of Annie Glenn, a passionate advocate and philanthropist, a loving mother, and wife of 73 years to former U.S. Senator John Glenn (D-OH). The introduction of this resolution was made possible with the support and involvement of Annie Glenn’s family and loved ones.

Having overcome a severe stutter, Glenn was a leading advocate on behalf of children, the elderly, and people with disabilities. At the age of 53, Glenn overcame her stutter through an intensive speech program at Hollins University, later becoming an avid public speaker and an award-winning advocate for those struggling from communication disabilities.

In 2019, Brown moved into the former office of late Senator John Glenn. In honor of Annie and her contribution to the state, Brown named the main meeting space in his office the ‘Annie Glenn Conference Room.’

“Annie Glenn has made Ohio proud all her life — as an advocate, a philanthropist, a mother and partner, and as a friend,” said Brown. Annie will be remembered for her work to lift others up, including those who shared her struggles with communicative disorders. Her passion for helping others, along with a kind spirit and sharp wit, endeared Annie to anyone who met her.”

“Annie Glenn was a strong woman with a gracious nature, and a dear friend of Jane’s and mine,” said Portman. “Her service to our state and advocacy on behalf of people with disabilities, particularly those with speech disabilities, combined with John’s legacy as an American hero and Ohio’s longest-serving United States Senator have made them a couple that will live forever in Ohio history. I’m proud to join Senator Brown to introduce this resolution honoring the life of this remarkable woman.”

Portman https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/07/web1_portman_headshot.jpg Portman Brown https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/07/web1_Sherrod-Brown-cmyk.jpg Brown