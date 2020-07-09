P-D-Y appoints middle school principal

Pike-Delta-York Local Schools have hired Peter Nafziger to be the new principal at Delta Middle School. He was approved at a June 24 Board of Education meeting.

A native of Millbury, Ohio, Nafziger was among a pool of eight contenders interviewed for the position. He taught previously at Lake High School and Springfield High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in Integrated Social Studies and an Educational Specialist graduate degree, both from Bowling Green State University.

“I can’t wait to start building relationships and collaborating to help our students reach their potential. It is clear that Pike-Delta-York has a tradition of excellence and I am humbled to do my part to contribute to that,” Nafziger said.

Pike-Delta-york Superintendent Dr. Ted Haselman said, “I am excited to add Mr. Nafziger to the P-D-Y team. His passion to lead is apparent, and his excitement towards education is contagious. I look forward to seeing him, along with all the other members of the middle school and district, excel towards excellence.”

The district received 29 applications for the position. Former Delta Middle School principal Doug Ford will now be the principal at Delta High School.