Masks now required in seven counties

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday a face covering requirement in seven counties starting Wednesday at 6 p.m. The new Ohio Department of Health order mandates face coverings in public in all counties that are designated as a Red Alert Level 3 Public Health Emergency or a Purple Alert Level 4 Public Health Emergency.

The seven counties currently impacted by the order are Huron, Butler, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, and Trumbull. They are all in a Level 3 Public Health Emergency.

Fulton County is currently at Level 1. Neighboring Lucas and Henry counties are at Level 2.

“In addition to social distancing and reducing unnecessary interactions with others, we know that wearing a mask helps protect others in the community. It has been, and remains, a very strong recommendation that I urge all Ohioans to continue doing even if you are not in a red-alert county,” said DeWine. “In red-alert and purple-alert counties, however, we must do more to help protect citizens because the risk of spread is increasing even more.”

Last week, DeWine announced the creation of Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System, which consists of four alert levels that provide Ohioans with guidance as to the severity of COVID-19 spread in the counties in which they live. Each level is calculated based on seven data-driven health indicators.

Those in counties designated as Red Alert Level 3 or Purple Alert Level 4 are required to wear a face covering:

– In any indoor location that is not a residence;

– When outdoors and unable to consistently maintain a distance of six feet or more from individuals who are not members of their household; or

– While waiting for, riding, driving, or operating public transportation, a taxi, a private car service, or a ride-sharing vehicle.

The order does not apply to children under the age of 10 or any other minor who cannot safely wear a face covering. The order also reflects the mask guidance in place for employees and businesses which does not require a person to wear a mask if their physician advises against it, if wearing a mask is prohibited by federal regulation, if communicating with the hearing impaired, when alone in an office or personal workspace, and other similar measures.

The Ohio Department of Health will update county rankings every Thursday. Any county that increases to Red Alert Level 3 will automatically be included in the face-covering mandate. Any county that decreases from Red Alert Level 3 to Orange Alert Level 2 will automatically be released from the face-covering requirement.

• Fulton County had 62 total cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the Fulton County Health Department. There were 61 confirmed cases and one probable case.

There are 58 individuals no longer required to either quarantine or isolate.

The age range of cases in Fulton County is 0-80-plus years old. Among the cases are 31 females and 31 males.

There have been nine county patients hospitalized total. There have been no fatalities reported.

Lucas County had 2,788 cases and 303 deaths as of Tuesday. Defiance County had 51 cases and three deaths, Williams 72 cases and two deaths, and Henry 30 cases.

There were 58,904 COVID-19 cases overall in Ohio, with 55,150 confirmed and 3,754 probable cases using the expanded CDC definition. Statewide, there had been 8,383 hospitalizations and 2,101 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

The age range of cases in Ohio is less than one year to 109 years old.

There are 2,718 confirmed deaths statewide, with 252 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

