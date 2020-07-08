Wauseon Council updated on city zoning revenue

Wauseon Mayor Kathy Huner told City Council members during a brief meeting Monday that the city’s Zoning Department has seen recent activity resulting in almost $1,500 in revenue.

Huner reported that the department issued 12 zoning permits in June totaling $460 and collected a nearly $1,000 fee for a tap into the city water system. “People are still building and adding…so it’s nice to see they’re coming in and getting this done,” she said.

The meeting’s light agenda opened with Police Chief Kevin Chittenden swearing in Richard Roe as a full-time patrol officer. Roe is joining the force following a year with the Bryan Police Department.

In a department report, Chittenden said Wauseon’s annual Safety City classes for preschoolers started Monday at a shelter house in Reighard Park. He said because letters requesting funding for the program were issued late this year “the Safety City budget is not good right now. They do need some definite more donations.”

Safety City continues into next week.

Chittenden said he was notified by Divine Inspirations, a Napoleon gift and novelty shop, that it will pay customers’ laundry fees Saturday, July 11, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at Star Brite Laundry, 1150 N. Shoop Ave. “It’s their way of giving back,” he said.

He also told Council members the department will send representatives to a memorial service for Toledo police officer Anthony Dia. The 26-year-old patrolman was killed in the line of duty July 4 while responding to a disturbance call in a Home Depot parking lot. The shooting suspect, Edward Henry, fled to a wooded area where he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In other business, Fire Chief Rick Sluder said the department held an EMS Executive Committee meeting delayed from March. He said the department is working on EMS contracts.

Sluder said fire personnel are performing in-house training since training facilities across Ohio have shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Public Service Director Keith Torbet told the council he will make a presentation June 14 to the Ohio Small City Grant Program to acquire funds for an intended street project on Oak Street. “We’re hoping to get a positive result on that,” he said.

Torbet said the Ridgeville Telephone Company, of Ridgeville, Ohio, will lay fiber optic material from the current State Bank location at 515 Parkview St. to the branch’s new location on North Shoop Avenue. He said workers will attempt to keep the project off the roadway but some disruption could occur.

He also said a resolution for the Fulton County All Hazards Mitigation Plan will probably be available for a vote at the July 20 Council meeting.

Law Director Tom McWatters III told Council it may be necessary at some point to pass a resolution amending Resolution 2020-8, which addresses a city pool levy renewal. He said the amended legislation will clarify that the levy includes a reduction in millage.

He also noted that the city’s Buildings and Grounds Committee is working to draft legislation for fishing restrictions at the Rotary Park pond.

And Mayor Huner read a letter of resignation from Tree Commission member Jim Spiess. Spiess said he is stepping down from the position after 16 years to allow other citizens to participate.

New Wauseon police officer Richard Roe was sworn in during Monday’s City Council meeting. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/07/web1_ric-roe.jpg New Wauseon police officer Richard Roe was sworn in during Monday’s City Council meeting. David J. Coehrs | AIM Media Midwest Fiber optic material will be installed between the State Bank location on Parkview St. and a new location on N. Shoop Avenue, above. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/07/web1_State-Bank.jpg Fiber optic material will be installed between the State Bank location on Parkview St. and a new location on N. Shoop Avenue, above. David J. Coehrs | AIM Media Midwest

New police officer sworn in

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.