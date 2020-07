Cooling centers open in county

With temperatures soaring into the 90s, cooling centers have opened in Fulton County.

Available cooling centers include:

Archbold: St. Johns Christian Church, 700 S. Defiance St., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Delta: Memorial Hall, 401 Main St., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Wauseon: Wauseon Public Library, 117 E. Elm St., Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wauseon: Crossroads Evangelical Church, 845 E. Leggett St., Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Wauseon: North Clinton Church, 831 Linfoot St., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.