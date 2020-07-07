Swanton teachers’ contract approved

Both sides have approved a new Swanton Local Schools teachers’ contract.

On June 10, the Swanton Local School District reached a tentative agreement with the Swanton Education Association (SEA) on a two-year agreement.

“Both sides were pleased with the agreement when we settled on all the details,” said Superintendent Chris Lake.

As of June 25, the SEA had voted to ratify the agreement. The Swanton Board of Education approved the agreement at a special meeting June 30.

Salary increases on the base pay rate will be 1% for the next two years. Base salary in year one will be $34,776, and in year two $35,124.