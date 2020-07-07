Vermont man sentenced for marijuana trafficking

A Vermont man was sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Joshua Gold, 69, of Putney, Vermont, pleaded guilty to trafficking in marijuana. He did knowingly prepare for shipment, ship, transport, deliver, prepare for distribution or distribute marijuana, knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that the controlled substance was intended for sale or resale.

He was sentenced to one year of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; pay a $250 fine; report to Adult Probation before leaving the county; report to Adult Probation monthly by phone until probation is transferred to Vermont; and serve eight days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for days served.

Failure to comply could result in eight months in prison.