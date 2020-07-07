Swanton awards alley improvement project

Swanton Village Council moved forward with an alley improvement project at a special meeting on June 29. An emergency ordinance authorizing the village administrator to enter into an agreement with Hank’s Plumbing and Heating Company of Toledo was approved.

The alleys included in the project are business east and Dodge south.

The business east alley runs behind the businesses on the east side of Main Street. The Dodge south alley is north of the railroad tracks from Main Street west, before curving north to Dodge Street.

The project will not include the parking lot abutting the railroad tracks on the west side of Main Street, since that is Norfolk Southern property.

Hank’s had the low bid of $324,222, which was below the engineer’s estimate.

The project is estimated to begin in late July.

In addition to repaving, the business east alley will have major underground improvements. There is an existing four-inch water main along this alley. This is no longer industry standard and will be replaced with a six-inch main, according to Village Administrator Rosanna Hoelzle.

The Dodge south alley will focus mostly on road repair, with some drainage work.

A public meeting on the alley project is planned for this Thursday from 6-7 p.m. at the Swanton Community Center. Only six visitors will be allowed in at a time.

Also at the meeting, Council approved property and casualty insurance for 2020-21. Malicious act coverage, increased cyber liability, computer fraud coverage, and funds transfer coverage were added to the policy, while fireworks display coverage was removed.

The insurance, through Stapleton Insurance Group, costs $81,925.

The alley behind businesses on the east side of N. Main Street in Swanton is one of two that will be improved this year. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/07/web1_alley-businesss.jpg The alley behind businesses on the east side of N. Main Street in Swanton is one of two that will be improved this year. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest