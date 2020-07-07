OSU Extension office reopening

The Fulton County office of the OSU Extension will reopen Thursday, July 9, with limited hours by appointment only.

The hours will be Monday and Thursday, 9 a.m.–noon and 1–4 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled by calling the office at 419-337-9210 or emailing miller.5287@osu.edu for 4-H youth development; richer.5@osu.edu for agriculture and natural resources; and rupp.26@osu.edu for family and consumer sciences.

When Extension employees are not in the county office, they will continue to telework. The Extension is following strict guidelines to remain safe and to keep clientele safe as well.

All service sector requirements for general office environments from the Ohio Department of Health will be strictly adhered to in each office. For questions, call 419-337-9210.