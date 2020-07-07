COURTHOUSE NEWS

Real Estate Transfers

Timothy J. and Theresa L. Lantz, trustees, to Michael A. and Larissa L. Williams, 430 Park St., Archbold, $99,000.

Casey M. and Paige E. Elson to Morgan B. Pendleton, 424 N. Brunell St., Wauseon, $160,000.

Ruben R. Verdin to Jenna and Jesus II Flores, 104 Jefferson St., Delta, $130,000.

Kirk H. and Sarah E. Young to Groenweg Real Estate LLC, 221 Darlene Drive, Wauseon, $91,081.

Larry L. Wilson to Zachary L. Wilson, 5811 County Road 1, Swanton, $98,000.

Travis D. Crain to Morgan Sanford, 127 Hickory St., Wauseon, $126,500.

Ryan S. Smith and Ryan C. Richardson to Robert W. and Skylar R. Stalets, 5179 County Road N, Delta, $185,500.

Patrick J. and Kelly J. Hamill to Rick Rook and Courtney Logan, 119 Marshall St., Swanton, $144,900.

Swanton DOHP LLC to MLG Properties LLC, 2148 U.S. 20, Swanton, $1,167,183.

Jacob L. Wreede to Shawn E. Vance-Dixon, 126 W. Linfoot St., Wauseon, $112,500.

Charles E. Jr. and Jacob A. Lyons to Bill J. Eberly, 621 W. Park St., Wauseon, $88,000.

James C. and Jami M. Nathan to Candice Young, 1103 Lindau St., Archbold, $129,900.

Wendy H. Bejaige to Norman P. Jr.. and Tammy L. Ostrowski 1905 Hunter Ridge Road, Swanton, $260,000.

Kevin J. and Ashley L. Vanerdonck to Stacy R. Wilcox, 201 Maple St., Swanton, $230,000.

Jamie L. Reyome to Mason L. Martinez, 407 N. Franklin St., Wauseon, $139,000.

Craig A. and Susan Link to Stuart G. and Jacqueline R. Schnitkey, 109 Pin Oak Place, Archbold, $290,000.

Roach Enterprises Ltd. to Bradley S. Dehollander, 2061 Pear Tree Lane, Delta, $125,800.

William E. Jr. and Sandra Armstrong to Brian K. and Stacie L. Armstrong, County Road 14, County Road RS, Lyons, 13354 State Hwy. 108, and State Highway 108, County Road N, Wauseon, $600,000.

David Beck to Jessica L. Boyd, 310 Garnsey Ave., Metamora, $143,000.

Lonnie J. Yoder to Tylor G. Armstrong, 4372 County Road 1-2, Swanton, $210,000.

Jacklyn M. Karr to Jack L. Roschmann and Carrie Osborn, 3667 County Road 1, Swanton, $110,000.

Bradley R. and Kelli N. Gibson to Kristene K. and Kim M. Clark, 707 Burr Road, Wauseon, $150,000.

Gene W. and Linda Bridges to Tyson Langenderfer and Chad Bzovi, 822 Burr Road, Wauseon, $100,000.