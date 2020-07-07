Toledo Museum of Art broadens reopening

The Toledo Museum of Art (TMA) will broaden access to galleries and buildings on its campus and expand some services starting today (Tuesday). TMA closed to the public in March to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus and reopened to the public in a reduced capacity June 23 with new hours and procedures.

Beginning July 7, both the Glass Pavilion and Classic Court will open to the public. Access to the West Wing of the main Museum building will transition from a one-way path through many of the galleries to a free flow format for visitors.

Limited outdoor programming is planned for the summer, including opportunities to experience TMA’s Family Center on the Move and outdoor glassblowing demonstrations on the Museum campus. Glass studio rentals will also resume. Details about outdoor programming and glass studio rentals are available at toledomuseum.org.

Contact-free services will commence at TMA’s Art Reference Library, with curbside dropoff and pickup of materials from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday outside the Center for the Visual Arts. Curbside drop-off or pick-up can be arranged by calling the library reference desk at 419-254-5770 or emailing library@toledomuseum.org.

On Wednesday, July 8, the Museum Café will also offer socially distant in-house dining in addition to its current takeout option.

Visitors are still required to reserve a free museum pass to enter the Museum and the Glass Pavilion. Museum passes can be reserved online at tickets.toledomuseum.org or by phone at (419) 255-8000 ext. 7448.

The East Wing (minus Classic Court), Community Gallery, Family Center and Works on Paper/History Hallway remain temporarily closed.

For additional information about hours, face covering requirements, distancing procedures, parking and current exhibitions, visit TMA’s Q&A about reopening at toledomuseum.org/reopen. In addition, Visitor Services staff may be reached by phone at (419) 255-8000 ext. 7448.