Food distribution event planned at SPL

The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank is hosting a community food box distribution Thursday at the Swanton Public Library. The event is from 10 a.m. to noon at 305 Chestnut St.

Pre-registration and ID are required. Register by Wednesday by calling 419-242-5000 ext. 215 or 221 or online at toledofoodbank.org.

There is also a distribution on Wednesday at the Waterville Library, 800 Michigan Ave., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To protect volunteers, it will be a drive-up, non-contact distribution. A food box will be loaded into the trunk of vehicles.