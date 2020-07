Wauseon has scheduled a time when only residents may enter the city’s pool.

The Wauseon Pool will be opening at 11:45 a.m. each day for people who live within the city limits. An in-town pass or driver license will be required for verification. The pool will continue to open at noon for all others.

As one of the few public pools open in the area, there have been a good number of out of town visitors, and there is also limited capacity due to COVID-19.