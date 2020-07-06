Fulton Co. passes 60 cases; 8 monitored

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Fulton County has had 61 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, according to the Fulton County Health Department. That is an increase of four in the last week. There were 60 confirmed cases and one probable case.

The age range of cases in Fulton County is 0-79 years old, with a median age of 48. Among the cases are 31 males and 30 females.

Of the total, there are 53 individuals no longer required to either quarantine or isolate.

There have now been nine county residents hospitalized.

Lucas County had 2,651 cases and 285 deaths, 247 of which were confirmed COVID-19 cases. The latest information from the county shows 1-36 total cases in the Swanton zip code. Whitehouse, Monclova, and Waterville are also in the 1-36 range.

Holland has had between 109-144 total cases, while Maumee has 181-216.

Wood County had 421 cases and 51 deaths, Defiance County had 50 cases and three deaths, Williams 59 and one death, and Henry 29 cases.

There were 50,309 COVID-19 cases overall in Ohio, with 46,790 confirmed and 3,516 probable cases using the expanded CDC definition. Statewide, there had been 7,681 hospitalizations and 1,946 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 2,564 confirmed deaths statewide, with 243 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• Governor Mike DeWine on Thursday announced that the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Liquor Control has granted over 300 expansion requests to bars and restaurants to allow patrons more opportunities to enjoy dinner or drinks in a safe environment.

Liquor Control has been working with local jurisdictions to extend liquor permits to outside spaces next to bars, such as parking lots and sidewalks, to expand seating capacity outside to keep patrons socially distanced.

“We encourage owners to continue to work with us and their local governments to come up with creative ways to expand their outdoor seating capacity so that everyone can stay safe and be socially distanced,” said DeWine. “I ask our restaurant and bar owners to continue to insist on social distancing and other efforts to control the spread. This is absolutely vital.”

• Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced that “Presumed Recovered” is a new data point now reported in Ohio’s COVID-19 data metrics shared on coronavirus.ohio.gov.

“Many have been asking why the number of people recovered isn’t reported, and that’s because this data isn’t reported to the Ohio Department of Health, so we don’t have an exact figure,” Husted said. “However, we can presume that number is based on the other data we have.”

Ohio’s current presumed-recovered count is 40,460.

• The Crosley Automobile Club Nationals scheduled for this week at the Fulton County Fairgrounds have been canceled. With the restrictions now in place, organizers did not think they could provide the type of event they wanted.

