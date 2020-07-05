‘Summer on Farm’ slated July 11

Sauder Village in Archbold will hold its annual Summer on the Farm celebration Saturday, July 11.

“While this event will be a bit different this year without the Fiddle Contest and some traditional hands-on activities, families can still enjoy a fun day on the farm at Sauder Village,” said Kim Krieger, media relations. “From goat milking and meeting baby animals to marshmallow shooting and watching science experiments … Summer on the Farm promises to be a great day to create special memories.”

In the barnyard areas guests will have the chance to meet baby animals and watch a goat miking demonstration. Guests can make marshmallow shooters and aim at targets at the 1920s livery and use a “Bug Finder Guide” as they explore the grounds. While visiting the historic homes guests can discover the evolution of canning, learn about making buttermilk pie, and take a peek in the Grime family’s deluxe picnic basket. There will be science experiments at the Nature Center and free train rides on the Erie Express Train.

New this year, guests can visit the 1920s Main Street. This one-of-a-kind project replicates a portion of a 1920s Main Street typical of northwest Ohio. Guests can explore buildings on the east side of Main Street including the Farmers and Merchants Bank, Schuck Jewelry Store, Stotzer Hardware, Ohio Farm Bureau Office, and the livery.

Families can take a “Walk Through Time” to explore wigwams and a trading post at Natives & Newcomers, and continue to the Pioneer Settlement Area to experience life in Ohio from 1834-1908 at the log school, church, barn, homes, and gardens. Finally, guests can step into the 1920s as they explore the Grime Homestead and the new Main Street.

For more information, call 800-590-9755 or visit www.saudervillage.org.