Locals earn college honors

The following local residents were recently honored by their respective university or college.

Cedarville University: Dean’s Honor List – Timberly Kreiner, Wauseon; Ty Moore, Swanton; Dean’s List – Marli Cheney, Archbold; Olivia Wood, Swanton.

Clemson University: President’s List – Andrew I. Sauder, Wauseon; Elizabeth Ann Sauder, Wauseon.

Miami University: President’s List – Leah Schwan, Lyons; Hannah Prentiss, Lyons; Lauren Miller, Archbold; Dean’s List – Cameron Collins, Archbold; Tristan Gelske, Swanton; Lucas Yoder, Archbold.

Spring Arbor University: Dean’s List – Brooke Hines, Rebekah Holsopple, Macey Rupp, Trevor Rupp, and Melayna Stuckey, all of Archbold.

Wheaton College: Dean’s List – Darby Stevens, Archbold.