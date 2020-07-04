Red Cross offering virtual safety courses

The Red Cross of Northern Ohio is offering virtual disaster safety preparation courses.

Each course is free to the public, lasts approximately an hour and covers a range of various disaster preparation topics.

A list of the upcoming Be Red Cross Ready virtual sessions includes:

• General Preparedness & Fire Safety: This presentation will focus on actions that can be taken now, before an emergency happens. The fire safety presentation discusses how to avoid home fires, actions to take if a fire occurs in a home, actions to take to escape a fire and ways to stay safe.

The presentation will be offered Tuesday, July 15, July 23 and July 28, at 3 p.m. every day.

• Virtual Pillowcase Project: The Pillowcase Project is a preparedness education program for grades three-five that teaches students about personal and family preparedness, safety skills, local hazards and basic coping skills. Red Cross volunteers lead students through a “Learn, Practice, Share” framework to engage them in disaster preparedness and survival skills.

Sessions are July 8, July 16, July 21 and July 29, all at 3 p.m.

• General Preparedness & Tornado Safety: It is summertime in northern Ohio, which means it is tornado season. This presentation will cover the concept of “Build a Kit, Make a Plan and Be Informed.” It will also share tornado safety information and steps to do to stay safe.

Presentations will be offered Thursday, July 9 and July 22 at 3 p.m.

• General Preparedness & Thunderstorm Safety: This presentation will share suggestions on how to be better prepared for all types of emergencies. It will also cover thunderstorm safety preparedness information, share information on how thunderstorms develop and steps to take to be prepared.

One presentation will be offered, on July 14 at p.m.

• General Preparedness & Flood Safety: This presentation will share suggestions on how to be better prepared for all types of emergencies. It will also cover flood safety preparedness information, share information on how flooding can happen and steps to take to avoid being trapped in a home if flooding occurs.

The presentation will be July 30 at 3 p.m.

For more information on the virtual sessions and how to register, contact John Gareis at 216-431-3219 or visit NOHRedCross.org.