Alzheimer’s Association to hold virtual educational program

TOLEDO — The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will be presenting several virtual educational programs to help the community and families impacted by the disease.

These presentations cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes.

They will discuss safety issues in the home, communication, coronavirus challenges, long-distance caregiving and information on the disease itself.

The programs run about an hour and are very helpful for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss or their family members who may be concerned.

All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register for the program, call 800-272-3900.

July 7, Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 11 a.m.

July 8, Dementia Conversations 6:30 p.m.

July 9, Effective Communication Strategies 1 p.m.

July 10, Understanding and Responding to Dementia Related Behavior 11 a.m.

July 13, Activities at Home 10 a.m.

July 14, Effective Communication Strategies 2 p.m.

July 14, Safety at Home 4:30 p.m.

July 15, Simple Communication Tips for Caregivers 11 a.m.

July 15, 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 1 p.m.

July 16, Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 3:30 p.m.

July 17, Healthy Living for your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research 11:30 a.m.