Two sentenced in Fulton County court

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Kyle Cervantes, 26, of Delta previously pleaded guilty to failure to provide notice of a change of address. As aTier II sex offender, he failed to register his residence address with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

He was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

Otis King, 37, of Toledo previously pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; stay out of bars; not possess or consume alcohol; be assessed by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio and successfully complete any recommendations; abide by a 9 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew; and attend two Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week.

Failure to comply could result in 11 months in prison.