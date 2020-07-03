Traffic blitzes to be conducted

Twenty-four motorists were issued citations during a Traffic Enforcement Blitz conducted June 7-27 by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. The citations issued were for 19 speed violations, four driving under suspension violations,, and one driver seat belt violation. Deputies made 72 traffic stops and also issued 56 warnings.

The sheriff’s office will conduct two traffic enforcement blitzes. One will be held July 3-6, the other July 7-18, both during various hours and in various locations around Fulton County.

During the first blitz deputies will look for impaired drivers and violations associated with impaired driving. During the second blitz they will look for distracted driving, seatbelt, speed, and impaired driving violations.

The traffic blitzes are funded through a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.