Sauder Village celebrates July 4th

While many July 4th festivities have been canceled throughout the region, at Sauder Village in Archbold guests can still enjoy a memorable holiday weekend.

On Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4, guests can celebrate with patriotic music in St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and a holiday craft activity available for children to take home and make! While the Naturalization Ceremony, cricket demonstration, and hands-on activities have been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, guests can still enjoy a relaxing getaway.

New this year, guests can visit the 1920s Main Street, a one-of-a-kind project replicating a portion of a 1920s Main Street typical to northwest Ohio. Guests can explore buildings on the east side of Main Street including the Farmers and Merchants Bank, Schuck Jewelry Store, Stotzer Hardware, Ohio Farm Bureau Office, and the Livery.

Other highlights of a visit include a free train ride and meeting farm animals including horses, cows, goats, and sheep. Families can take a “Walk Through Time” to explore wigwams and a trading post at Natives and Newcomers, and continue to the Pioneer Settlement Area to experience life in Ohio from 1834-1908 at the log school, church, barn, homes, and gardens. Craftsmen blend skill and creativity in metals, fabric, wood, and clay, demonstrating their trade in places like the Spinning Shop, Pottery Shop, Tin Shop, Basket Shop, Weaving Shop and, Cooperage.

Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold, and is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, call 800-590-9755 or visit www.saudervillage.org.