Businesses hold ribbon cuttings

A ribbon cutting was held Friday for Warrior Wings, a veteran-owned and operated quick-service restaurant specializing in fresh chicken wings, tenders, and their special bird-dogs. Pictured are owners Brock and Alyona Nagel, along with employees and Wauseon Chamber of Commerce members. A part of each sale is used to help local veteran causes within the community. Warrior Wings is located at 850 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon.

A ribbon cutting was held last Friday at Red Rambler in Wauseon, with new owners Brent and Brooke Shea taking over the business, which includes coffee and a brewery. Pictured during the ribbon cutting at 1493 N. Shoop Ave. are the Sheas, family members, and Wauseon Chamber of Commerce members.

A ribbon cutting was held last Friday for Junk & Disorderly and A Touch of Magnolia Boutique (located inside of Junk & Disorderly) to celebrate opening at their new location at 115 S. Fulton St., Wauseon. Pictured are owners Jenny Vonier of Junk & Disorderly and Gina Rossman of A Touch of Magnolia Boutique, family members, vendors, and Wauseon Chamber of Commerce members. Junk & Disorderly showcases many area vendor crafts and offers unique gifts including clothing, crafts, food, and furniture. A Touch of Magnolia Boutique is a children’s boutique that provides trendy styles with a touch of Southern flare.