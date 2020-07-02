Four-month-old dies after Gorham Twp. crash

FAYETTE – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 4 a.m. on County Road R east of County Road 26 in western Fulton County’s Gorham Township.

Erik Makula, 28, of Delta was driving a 2008 Pontiac G6 westbound on County Road R east of County Road 26. According to the Highway Patrol, Makula drove off the right side of the road striking several trees.

Makula sustained serious injuries and was taken by Life Flight to St. Vincent Medical Center. After striking the trees, the backseat passenger, Edan Makula, age 4 months, of Delta, was ejected from the vehicle. He was also taken by Life Flight to St. Vincent Medical Center where he succumb to his injuries.

The front seat passenger, Jessica Wilson, 18, of Delta, was seriously injured as well, and was transported to St. Vincent Medical Center by Life Flight.

The crash remains under investigation at this time and no charges have been filed. Alcohol and drug use is unknown. The use of seatbelts is also unknown for the driver and front seat passenger, at this time. The child was seated in a child seat, however, he was not secured properly in the child seat, the Highway Patrol said.

The Toledo Post was assisted on scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Fayette Police Department, Gorham Fayette Fire Department, Delta Fire Department, Morenci Fire Department, Life Flight and Superior Towing.