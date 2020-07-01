Delta man struck, killed by car

A Delta man is dead following a pedestrian accident Wednesday morning in Dover Township.

The Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that Aaron Zimmerman of Delta was in the roadway on southbound State Highway 108 south of County Road J at approximately 1:57 a.m. when he was struck by a 2002 Toyota Camry driven by Kyle Knierim of Wauseon.

Zimmerman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Knierim was not injured and was wearing his safety belt.

The accident is under investigation. Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and the Wauseon Fire Department.