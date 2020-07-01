Toledo Zoo Garden Tour Series blooms throughout summer

TOLEDO — The Toledo Zoo’s Garden Tour Series brings people and plants together by taking guests through the gardens and grounds to better understand how plants grow, bloom and change throughout the seasons.

Each tour is guided by a zoo horticulture staff member who will discuss different gardening topics, including: growing tips, best management practices and much more.

Whether you are a seasoned green thumb or gardening greenhorn, there will be something to learn and apply to at-home gardening projects.

Tours meet in front of Ziems Conservatory 15 minutes prior to start time, last approximately 90 minutes and happen rain or shine.

Guests are encouraged to dress for the weather and wear comfortable walking shoes, as tours may encompass the entire Zoo.

Cost is $10 for Toledo Zoo members and $15 for non-members, per person/tour. Space is limited and reservations are required.

2020 Garden Tour Series dates and topics:

July 11- Stop and Smell the Roses- begins at 9:30 a.m.

July 21- Stop and Smell the Roses- begins at 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 18- Flowering Perennial Care- begins at 10:30 a.m.

Sept. 22- Discovering Native Plants- begins at 10:30 a.m.

Visit toledozoo.org/gardens for more information and to make reservations.