Auditor’s office conducting site visits

The Fulton County Auditor’s Office is conducting 2020 new construction site visits.

They will have staff visiting properties with new improvements and to confirm the data they have is correct. The appraiser visiting your property will have a photo identification card issued by Fulton County and is registered with the Sheriff’s office, including the license number of the vehicle. In addition, they will be following state guidelines regarding the Covid-19 restrictions and recommendations.

It is anticipated the fieldwork will be completed by Sept. 30. If you have questions about the visit to your property, call the Auditor’s Office at 419-337-9200.