Malinta man sentenced for trafficking

A Malinta man sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Austin Sunderman, 31, previously pleaded guilty to trafficking in marijuana. He did knowingly transport marijuana, with the intent to sell it, while in the vicinity of a school.

He was sentenced to two years of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; pay a $250 fine; stay out of bars; not possess or consume alcohol; successfully complete 60 days of TAD monitoring; be assessed for drug/alcohol treatment and successfully complete any recommendations; and serve five days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, with credit for time served.

Failure to comply could result in 11 months in prison.