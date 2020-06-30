Evergreen officials look toward campus return

The current plan is for Evergreen students to return to campus in the fall, Superintendent Eric Smola told the Board of Education June 22.

“Our intent is to return to school as normal as possible, offer remote learning to families who are either uncomfortable or unable to have their children on campus,” he said at the board meeting.

He added that school officials are still waiting on guidelines from the state. In the meantime, there have been meetings with other area superintendents, the county health commissioner, and area medical officials to discuss the upcoming school year.

The district surveyed parents, and of the 46% that responded 90% favor returning to school with as few restrictions as possible.

An internal task force of administrators, teachers, and staff was also created to develop a final plan for potentially returning to campus in August.

“I’ve indicated all along my goal is to have the kids here on campus in as safe a way as possible,” said Smola. “Ultimately, there is some risk to doing that, but the challenges of a blended approach or anything else with the nature of this district, it’s just very hard to do.”

The board also approved moving forward with an elementary school roofing project.

Board members authorized the superintendent and treasurer to accept the bid from United Roofing & Sheet Metal, Inc., of Holland. The base cost is $468,500, with alternates of additional insulation and gutter replacement bringing the total to $573,300.

The original estimated cost was over $1 million for the project.

Smola said the goal is to have the new roof done before school starts in August.

Personnel

The suspension and reduction of multiple staff contracts was also approved by the board for financial reasons and lack of work.

Positions suspended indefinitely, effective Aug. 12, include three elementary aides, an elementary office aide, elementary secretary, middle school office aide, middle school head cook, middle school cook, middle school cashier, and bus driver.

Positions with reductions in hours include two elementary aides, a middle school custodian, elementary custodial aide, and elementary library aide.

The board also approved the retirement of Elizabeth Vaculik, the middle school head cook, who spent 39 years with the district.

“She made a connection with everyone all along the line,” said board member Don Smith. “She should know that it’s been appreciated for generations of Evergreen students.”

The head baseball coach contract offer for Tim McCarthy was rescinded by the board. McCarthy, who came from Swanton and never coached a game for the Vikings, submitted his resignation.

The board offered one-year limited teaching contracts for 2020-21 to Cadalynn Hoellrich, Sharon Lapitsky, Natalie Miller, Diane Pickering, and Elizabeth Willitzer.

Several supplemental contracts for the coming school year were offered, including: David Skoczyn, head boys soccer; Mark Cymbolin, Tyler Kleeberger, Brent Simon, Ben Taylor, and Peyton Pawlaczyk, football assistants; Troy Zabawa, JV volleyball; and Shane Chamberlain, JV softball.

Among other supplemental contracts offers were Chris Lyons, band director; Robert Stierman, assistant band director; Luke Rosen, music director; Jacob Dawson, head teacher; Bill Blanchong, high school academic challenge; Danett Setmire, high school yearbook; and Katie Pierce, prom advisor.

The board also approved a resolution not to renew the employment contract of Josh Ruffer, groundskeeper/assistant maintenance.

Other business

• Lunch prices were set for the 2020-21 school year and include a five-cent increase. Elementary breakfast will be $2, middle and high school breakfast will be $2.15, elementary lunch will be $2.65, and middle and high school lunch will be $3 for students. Adult breakfast is $2.40, and adult lunch is $4.15.

• The board approved a contract with Fulton County Health Department to provide nursing services.

• The varsity girls basketball team’s overnight trip to participate in the Wayne Roller Classic in Mansfield was approved. It is scheduled for Dec. 28-29.

• The board approved a resolution of urgent necessity to approve a contract with Transtar Electric Security & Technology to install new fire panels throughout the district. The cost is $202,900.

