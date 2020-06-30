Zoning change going back to Planning Commission

Swanton Village Council decided June 22 to send a zoning change request back to the planning commission due to a change in ownership.

In February, there was a request to the village to rezone 13950 from central business (B-3) to one family residential (R-1). The planning Commission approved the rezoning under the condition the neighboring property was also rezoned.

One reason for the request was to be able to sell the property, which is occupied by a house. But before the public hearing could be held the property was sold, and the previous owner withdrew the zoning change request, according to Village Administrator Rosanna Hoelzle.

The new owner called the village, thinking there was still a hearing scheduled, she added. The new owner wishes to proceed with the change.

Due to the ownership change, Council recommended the issue go back to the Planning Commission for approval. Since it had already been discussed by the Planning Commission, Council also voted to waive the $250 fee for the new owner.

During the Public Service Committee meeting, an update was given on the fire advisory board. There have been recent conversations about potentially eliminating the overlapping taxing for residents that live in the village.

Currently, village residents in Fulton County pay both taxes to both the village and either Fulton Township or Swancreek Township for fire service.

The process for remedying this could involve a new levy shared equally by area taxpayers. Numbers have been gathered by fiscal officer Jennifer Harkey but no concrete plans are currently in place.

The next step will be getting all of the parties involved together to discuss.

“I think there’s a lot of good progress being made there,” said Mayor Neil Toeppe.

Also at last week’s meeting, Council approved final readings of ordinances that continue the process of establishing leaf collection and street lighting assessments. The new assessment amounts will result in an overall decrease of 50 cents per year for property owners.

Council also approved the third and final reading of an ordinance approving the Law Enforcement Trust Fund Policy. The policy would lay out how the department handles property that is seized, lost or otherwise comes into the custody of the police department.

Other business

• Two Rotary Club of Swanton Foundation donations were also discussed. They paid 100% of the cost for a path around the fountain in Pilliod Park and 50% of the cost for repair of tennis courts in Memorial Park.

• Additional no parking signs will be placed in Willow Run to ensure that there is parking on only one side of the road throughout the subdivision.

• The police department received a donation of a portable Breathalyzer test from the Swanton Area Community Coalition. The department now has five.

• A grant from Norfolk Southern was also received by the police department. The $5,000 grant will likely be used to purchase laptops, additions for body cameras, and possible other odds and ends, according to Chief Adam Berg.

• As of the meeting, Council was not moving forward with broadcasting all meetings. The cost would be $1,200 annually to BoxCast for streaming and upfront costs of approximately $1,100 for video and audio equipment.

Councilman Craig Rose said the number of active viewers for the recent streams on Facebook has been very low. ““I don’t know if there is enough interest for me to want to spend the money on this whole thing,” he said.

Other Councilors agreed.

“We’ll probably go ahead and scratch this idea until something comes up differently or we find a real need for it,” said Rose.

• Hoelzle has been communicating with Fulton County Health Commissioner Kim Cupp on resuming rental of village facilities.

• Water meter upgrades are now slated to begin in August. The upgrades were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• A public meeting on the business and Dodge alley improvements is planned for July. The contract for the work was scheduled to be awarded on Monday.

The Rotary Club of Swanton Foundation had a new path completed this month at Pilliod Park. The path goes from the main walkway to the fountain, and travels around it, on the way to another section of walkway. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/06/web1_Fountain-Path.jpg The Rotary Club of Swanton Foundation had a new path completed this month at Pilliod Park. The path goes from the main walkway to the fountain, and travels around it, on the way to another section of walkway. Drew Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

Rotary donates path at Pilliod Park

