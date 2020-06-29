Lyons Chicken BBQ, Delta event canceled

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• The Lyons Chicken BBQ has been canceled. Drive-thru chicken dinners may be possible but a final decision has not been made.

• In Delta, both Safety Village and Dancin’ in the Streets have been canceled for this year.

• Fulton County has had 57 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, according to the Fulton County Health Department. There were 56 confirmed cases and one probable case.

The age range of cases in Fulton County is 0-79 years old, with a median age of 48. Twenty-nine women and 28 men are among the cases.

Of the total, there are 53 individuals no longer required to either quarantine or isolate.

Lucas County had 2,499 cases and 283 deaths, 245 of which were confirmed COVID-19 cases. The latest information from the county shows 1-35 total cases in the Swanton zip code. Whitehouse, Monclova, and Waterville are also in the 1-35 range.

Holland has had between 106-140 total cases, while Maumee has 141-175.

Wood County had 334 cases and 51 deaths, Defiance County had 42 cases and two deaths, Williams 59 and one death, and Henry 23 cases.

There were 50,309 COVID-19 cases overall in Ohio, with 46,790 confirmed and 3,516 probable cases using the expanded CDC definition. Statewide, there had been 7,681 hospitalizations and 1,946 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 2,564 confirmed deaths statewide, with 243 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• The allowed capacity at the Wauseon pool has been increased from 166 to 195.

• The Swanton Public Library reopened to the public on Monday.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

