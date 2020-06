The Pettisville Board of Education will hold a special meeting next month. It will be July 7 at 7 p.m. at the school.

The purpose of the meeting will be to consider the employment of at least one individual and to hold a work session largely in executive session for the purpose of appointment, employment, and compensation of an employee or employees.

The meeting will be live streamed on YouTube for visitors. The link to the meeting can be found at pettisvilleschools.org.