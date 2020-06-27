Owens returns to face-to-face classes

Owens Community College will offer face-to-faces classes this fall.

Denise Smith, provost and vice president of academic affairs, made the announcement June 19 via an email to students.

Face-to-face classes will be held on both the Perrysburg and Findlay campuses. Online education for the majority of classes for fall will continue.

Our online offerings will include a mix of courses that allow students choice in how they would like to learn.

Some online classes will meet at a set date and time, and students will engage in real time with their instructor. Other online classes follow the traditional online format without a set meeting time. Owens will also offer hybrid online courses that are a combination of both the face-to-face and online contacts.

Face-to-face classes, as well as in-person service on campus, will adopt protective measures such as required facial coverings, physical distancing and continued deep cleaning.

All face-to-face lectures will not exceed 50% of the room’s seating capacity. Technical course work and hands-on labs that cannot be done online due to equipment, accreditation requirements and software component, will also be reduced in size and will follow CDC social distancing and hygiene guidelines.

Starting July 6, many support offices such as Academic Advising, Admissions, Career and Community Connections, the Disability Resource Center and TRIO Support Services will resume face-to-face appointments for those who prefer that option.

Additionally, Owens free tutoring will be delivered both online and face-to-face by appointment. All face-to-face appointments will follow CDC social distancing and hygiene guidelines.

“These past several months have presented us all with many challenges but also with the unique opportunity to reimagine how we work and learn,” Smith said in the email. “Together we will emerge from this time stronger and better prepared as an institution to support each other.”