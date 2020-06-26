Ohio to receive worker grant

Ohio will receive an $8.5 million federal Employment Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grant to help re-employ individuals who lost their jobs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and to help employers rebuild their workforces, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) announced this month. The agency will work collaboratively with the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation to assist Ohioans whose jobs have been impacted by COVID-19 as they prepare for the next step in their careers.

“These funds will be tremendously helpful in the state’s economic recovery,” said ODJFS Director Kimberly Hall. “They will allow us to serve both individuals and employers who were impacted by this emergency, to help them regain their footing and reestablish their economic stability.”

ODJFS applied for the emergency grant from the U.S. Department of Labor on May 26 and received approval on June 8. The agency will distribute the funding to Ohio’s local workforce areas and work in partnership with them to provide outreach to employers and services to individuals who were laid off, either permanently or temporarily, as a result of the pandemic. Allowable services will include paid work experience, on-the-job training, customized training, skills upgrading and supportive services, in addition to personal protective equipment and other supplies needed to ensure the health and safety of participants.

ODJFS works in partnership with local workforce development boards and local staff to provide employment and training services at 22 comprehensive and 66 affiliate OhioMeansJobs centers throughout the state. Individuals can visit OhioMeansJobs.com or their local OhioMeansJobs center to find and apply for job openings, take skill and career interest assessments, create or improve their resumes, and practice interviewing. Employers can call or visit their nearest OhioMeansJobs center to get help finding skilled candidates for jobs, screening resumes, learning about federally funded tax credits or training programs, and more.