Donation funds veteran banners

Due to customer support since its opening, Warrior Wings was able to donate $2,000 to be used for up to 10 more veteran banners in Wauseon. Pictured are Brock Nagel, owner of Warrior Wings, and Bill Pursel, American Legion Commander, right. Those that would like to donate money for banners can call the American Legion at 419-337-8383.

