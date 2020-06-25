Sauder Village open for season

Sauder Village opened for the season Wednesday with the well-being of guests, employees and volunteers being a top priority.

While working with the local health department and following state guidelines, some changes have been made for this season including new hours, plans for social distancing, and increased sanitation throughout the complex.

Hours have been modified this season to allow for times of deep cleaning and sanitation: Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Throughout the village, sanitizer and hand washing stations have been added and many restrooms have been renovated. Restrooms and high traffic areas will be cleaned and sanitized throughout the day, and social distancing practices will be in place. Sauder Village staff will wear face coverings and guests are also encouraged to consider wearing face coverings.

Most of the buildings will be open with one-way traffic patterns, with only one or two family units allowed at a time in the historic buildings. The Museum, Tiffin River Woodworks, Buggy Ride, and Little Pioneers Homestead will not be open at the beginning of the season.

Following current state guidelines, hands-on activities will not be available. However, guests can still watch demonstrations and hear engaging stories about history, crafts, and farming at saudervillage.org/visit/know-before-you-go.

New this year, guests can visit the 1920s Main Street, a one-of-a-kind project replicating a portion of a 1920s Main Street typical to northwest Ohio. The attraction includes Farmers and Merchants Bank, Schuck Jewelry Store, Stotzer Hardware, Ohio Farm Bureau Office, and the Livery. By late summer additional buildings along the west side of Main Street will open.

Other highlights of a visit include a free train ride and meeting farm animals including horses, cows, goats, and sheep. Families can take a “Walk Through Time” to explore wigwams and a trading post at Natives and Newcomers, and continue to the Pioneer Settlement Area to experience life in Ohio from 1834-1908 at the log school, church, barn, homes, and gardens.

For more information, call 800-590-9755 or visit www.saudervillage.org.