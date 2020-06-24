NSCC pandemic changes are discussed

The Northwest State Community College Board of Trustees heard a presentation June 19 about the college’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

NSCC Executive Vice President Todd Hernandez noted that Phase Two operations included plans for summer camps and a blood drive. He also presented what the Fall 2020 term will look like, including a return to face-to-face classes using appropriate safety procedures.

Vice President Lana Snider looked at how the college is currently serving students, which includes over $300,000 in direct emergency funding for them. She said the funds will help keep the students connected to the college with digital technology and connectivity aids like hot spots.

In other business, Jim Drewes described how Custom Training Solutions had little training in April and May. He said companies are now asking for more training, which is a good sign of regional economic recovery.

The board approved a $24.1 million operating budget.

“While we have uncertainty in our budget, we have taken a conservative approach to this year’s budget,” President Michael Thomson said. “Our promise is to keep the board updated regularly as we know more.”

The budget is about $200,000 more than the Fiscal Year 20 budget.